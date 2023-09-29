Since Canada’s claim that agents of the Indian government played a role in the killing of a Sikh leader on Canadian soil, the diplomatic relationship between the two countries has grown tense. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks at the role the United States might be playing amid this dispute between two allies.
Amid Canada-India Rift, US Tight-Lipped on Mediation Efforts
