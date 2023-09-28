US Congressional Committee to Hold Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

The Oversight and Accountability Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives is set to hold its first hearing Thursday in an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

The committee’s Republican leadership said the hearing will focus on constitutional and legal questions. Committee Chairman Jim Comer said in a statement the body will “present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed.”

Biden has denied any wrongdoing.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier this month that the Republican impeachment push is a “baseless inquiry that the House Republicans can’t even really defend themselves.”

“The evidence does not exist, and this is a political stunt,” Jean-Pierre said.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched the impeachment inquiry this month with a focus on the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

Republicans allege that when Biden was vice president, Hunter Biden used the family name to advance his business with foreign clients. Republicans also say the president himself profited from his son’s business.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters

