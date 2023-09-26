Wednesday, Republican presidential candidates will spar in their second debate. The venue chosen for the debate brings back the views of a former president who still serves as a conservative model to the party. VOAs Senior Washington Correspondent Carolyn Presutti brings us this debate preview.
GOP Candidates Debate in Shadow of Conservative Republican Icon
