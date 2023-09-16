Russia shows Kim Jong Un bomber and warplanes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers and other warplanes Saturday from Russia’s Pacific fleet.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other leading military officials gave Kim a tour of the bombers and warplanes after the North Korean leader’s arrival in the Far Eastern Russian city of Artyom.

The items the Russians showed Kim are weapons that Russia has used in its invasion of Ukraine.

Later Saturday, Kim and Shoigu traveled to Vladivostok to inspect more inventory, including a weapons-laden frigate.

Kim’s trip to Russia has included more than four hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin and raised alarms about what the two countries want from each other and what kinds of deals the two will strike.

