New York City has been a popular, albeit expensive, tourist destination for domestic and international tourists for decades. Now, hotel rooms in the Big Apple may be getting even pricier as new Airbnb rules and enforcement have sharply reduced short-term rentals. Aron Ranen has the story.
Hotel Rooms Might Get Even Pricier in New York City
