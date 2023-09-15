The war in Ukraine is likely to be the big topic for a second year in a row when leaders gather at the U.N. General Assembly next week. But many developing countries are hoping to shine a light on issues important to them, including development, inflation and climate change. VOA U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer has more.
Political, Economic, Climate Issues to Compete for Spotlight at UN Annual Meeting
The war in Ukraine is likely to be the big topic for a second year in a row when leaders gather at the U.N. General Assembly next week. But many developing countries are hoping to shine a light on issues important to them, including development, inflation and climate change. VOA U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer has more.