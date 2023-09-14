The first truckload of Russian humanitarian aid has arrived this week in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan, although Armenian authorities, activists and citizens say that Azerbaijani troops continue to block access from Armenia. Reporter Ricardo Marquina traveled to areas near the enclave on the Armenian side. Marcus Harton narrates his report from the Armenian capital, Yerevan.
Nagorno Karabakh Faces Humanitarian Crisis, Despite Negotiations
