U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that lawmakers will launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, advancing an investigation concerning allegations Biden benefited from his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
House Speaker: Allegations Biden Abused Power Warrant Impeachment Inquiry
