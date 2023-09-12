The British government has rejected calls to officially label China as a threat to its interests. Several lawmakers have called for a tougher line after it was revealed that a researcher in the British Parliament was arrested on suspicion of spying for Beijing. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Spy Arrest Prompts Calls for Britain to Label China a ‘Threat’
