From economic hardships to company buyouts, so-called news deserts are spreading across the United States and contributing to a rise in misinformation and decline in trust in media. For Liam Scott in Marion, Kansas, Laurel Bowman has the story for VOA News. Video: Saqib Ul Islam
As News Deserts Spread Across US, Trust Breaks Down
