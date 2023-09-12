Twenty-two years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., September 11 was again a date of mourning and reflection in the United States. Remembrance ceremonies were held for the nearly 3,000 people who died, with President Joe Biden promising to keep terrorism at bay. Here’s VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias with key moments from anniversary events across the United States.
Haunting Memories of 9/11 Persist, But Biden Vows to Keep Terrorism at Bay
