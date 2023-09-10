Last month, Canada imposed sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector. Targets included subsidiaries of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation. The U.S. imposed similar sanctions in April. Yet the West continues to have ties with Rosatom, which dominates the nuclear fuel supply chain. Oleksii Kovalenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Kostiantyn Golubchyk.
Does the West Rely Too Much on Russia’s Nuclear Fuel?
