Friday Marks First Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Friday marks the first anniversary of the death of England’s Queen Elizabeth. She died a year ago at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96.

Upon her death, her son, Charles, immediately became king.

Charles says he and his wife, Camilla, will spend the day quietly at the Scottish royal castle.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” King Charles posted in an online statement.

On the anniversary of her death, the royal family shared a rarely-seen photograph of the queen taken in 1968 by famed photographer Cecil Beaton. The photo had previously appeared in an exhibition of Beaton’s photographs.

