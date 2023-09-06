Around 2,100 U.S. and 1,900 Indonesian troops are taking part in joint military exercises in East Java, Indonesia. It is the biggest iteration of this annual exercise and comes amid rising tensions between Southeast Asia and China. VOA’s Ahadian Utama reports. Camera: Ahadian Utama
US and Indonesian Troops Hold Joint Military Exercises
