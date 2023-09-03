Flooding Closes Burning Man Entrance; Festivalgoers to Shelter in Place

The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end Monday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

“Officials from BLM and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office have closed ingress to the Burning Man event effective immediately and for the remainder of the event. Participants inbound for the event should turn around and head home.

“Rain over the last 24 hours has created a situation that required a full stop of vehicle movement on the playa. More rain is expected over the next few days and conditions are not expected to improve enough to allow vehicles to enter the playa.”

About 15 centimeters of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, about 177 kilometers north of Reno, the National Weather Service in Reno said. Another 7.5 centimeters of rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

Organizers urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.

…