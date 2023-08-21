A summer heat wave is increasing the risk of wildfires in California, and state officials are considering various methods to prevent them, including using artificial intelligence and goats. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Goats, AI Used in Effort to Prevent California Wildfires
