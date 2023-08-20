President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Maui Monday to assess the impact of wildfires that reduced parts of Hawaii’s second largest island to smoldering ash. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more on the devastation and how some residents are coping.
Bidens to Visit Locals, First Responders on Fire-Ravaged Maui
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Maui Monday to assess the impact of wildfires that reduced parts of Hawaii’s second largest island to smoldering ash. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more on the devastation and how some residents are coping.