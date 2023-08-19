Hilary Expected to Bring ‘Catastrophic Flooding’ to Southwestern US, Baja California

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday that “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” will likely strike Baja California and the Southwestern United States through Monday as Hurricane Hilary makes its moves.

Hurricane-force winds are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning along the west-central coast of the Baja California peninsula.

The storm is moving with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Baja California peninsula north of Cabo San Quintin to Ensenada.

Meanwhile, storm warnings are in effect for the Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos south, the entire east coast of the Baja California peninsula, the Baja California peninsula north of Cabo San Quint to the California-Mexico border, mainland Mexico north of Guaymas, the California-Mexico border to Point Mugu and Catalina Island.

A hurricane watch is usually issued 48 hours before the weather conditions are expected, while a hurricane warning is usually issued 36 hours ahead.

