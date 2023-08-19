Leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea wrapped up their Friday summit at Camp David, cementing a newly established trilateral partnership with a pledge for a unified trilateral response during a regional crisis. VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
At Camp David, US, Japan, South Korea Call Out Beijing’s Moves in South China Sea
