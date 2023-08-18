After a series of attacks on Ukrainian ports, residents say they feel the country’s now-defunct grain deal with Russia allowed them a modicum of protection, which is also now lost. Port officials say they are working to expand alternative routes where they may, at best, only export roughly a third of the agricultural goods they did before the war. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports with videographer Yan Boechat from Odesa, Ukraine.
Ukraine Port Cities Reeling After End of Grain Deal
