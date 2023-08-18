A Kansas prosecutor’s office says it has found insufficient evidence to support a police raid on the weekly newspaper Marion County Record. The raid has alarmed U.S. media advocates and caught the attention of the White House. VOA’s Jessica Jerreat reports.
Prosecutor Finds Insufficient Evidence to Support Kansas Newspaper Raid
