Amid Gang Violence, Haitians Celebrate Release of US Nurse from Kidnappers

An American woman and her daughter have been released 13 days after they were kidnapped in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. Gangs have kidnapped hundreds of people, mostly Haitians, since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. As VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, Haitians are taking to the streets to demand aid, and Kenya is considering sending a multinational force.

Camera: Matiado Vilme

…

Related