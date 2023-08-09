Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai, a front-runner in the island’s 2024 presidential elections, will land Saturday in New York on his way to Paraguay. VOA’s Nike Ching reports on the latest U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan, and the expected trip to Washington by China’s foreign minister next month.
Taiwan VP’s US Stop to Test Already Tense China-US Ties
