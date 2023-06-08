Despite Western attempts to stifle Russia’s economy through sanctions following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, Russian trade volumes with dozens of countries have actually increased since the war began, according to an analysis by the Washington-based Atlantic Council. Henry Ridgwell reports.
Russian Trade Rises Despite Sanctions, as NATO Member Turkey Offers ‘Critical Lifeline’
