More Muscular American and Chinese Presence Leads to Increasingly Close Encounters in Indo-Pacific

South Korea scrambled fighter jets after Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered its air defense zone in the south and east of the Korean Peninsula. The incursion followed encounters between U.S. and Chinese forces in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, which the Biden administration cites as examples of growing aggressiveness by Beijing’s military. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara takes a look at the rising tension between global powers playing out in the Indo-Pacific.

…

Related