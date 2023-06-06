For decades, American Jews have been Israel’s strongest supporters, from raising money for the nascent Jewish state to encouraging U.S. government support of Israel. But the Israeli government’s current plan to overhaul the judiciary has some American Jews questioning their support. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen.
Some American Jews Question Support for Israel
