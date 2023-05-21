Talks to prevent the U.S. defaulting on its debt continued Sunday, even as U.S. President Joe Biden made his way home after attending the G-7 summit in Japan. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has a recap of where Democrats and Republicans currently stand on raising the debt limit.
Biden to Republicans: Abandon Extreme Positions, Prevent US Default
