Biden in Japan for G7 Talks

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Thursday in Japan for a summit of leaders from the Group of Seven nations that is expected to focus on countering China’s economic practices and supporting Ukraine in its battle against a Russian invasion.

Biden greeted a group of about 400 U.S. and Japanese troops at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni shortly after landing.

He then met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, the site of the G-7 talks.

Biden told Kishida that the United States and Japan “stand up for shared values,” including supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its war of aggression. Biden also highlighted a commitment to nuclear nonproliferation and “ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“The bottom line, Mr. Prime Minister, is that when our countries stand together we stand stronger and I believe the whole world is safer when we do,” Biden said.

The G-7 summit will also include leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Kishida also invited a group of nonmembers to take part in the summit as part of an effort to engage with the Global South. Those nations include Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Ukraine and Vietnam.

Leaders are expected to discuss China’s use of trade and investment restrictions, as well as boycotts and sanctions. Possible actions by the G-7 include export controls and restrictions on investments from those nations in China.

…