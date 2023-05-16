In Turkey’s earthquake disaster zone, anger at the death and destruction was expected to sway the May 14 elections toward the opposition. But as Turkey heads into a runoff, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support in the region is stronger than it is nationwide. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from southeastern Turkey with videographer Yan Boechat.
As Turkey Heads to Runoff, Erdogan Leads in Earthquake Zone
