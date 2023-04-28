Pope Arrives in Hungary for 3-Day Visit

Pope Francis arrived in Hungary on Friday.

During his three-day visit, he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Francis will also preside over an open-air Mass on Sunday in front of parliament.

Francis’ visit occurs as Europe is experiencing a migrant crisis and the war in Ukraine. He is expected to address both issues during his visit and he is scheduled to meet with some Ukrainians who fled their homes after Russia’s invasion.

Orban famously erected a razor wire fence in 2015 to keep Serbs out of Hungary, but he has welcomed Ukrainians. However, unlike some of his European counterparts, he has not supplied Ukraine with weapons for its battle against Russia.

The pontiff and the prime minister have both called for a cease-fire and negotiations to end the war.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

