US South Korea State Visit Comes During Challenging Times

U.S. President Joe Biden will pull out all the stops Wednesday when he hosts South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a pomp-filled state dinner to cap a day grounded by serious discussions.

White House officials say the leaders will discuss the threats posed by an increasingly bold North Korea, how the two nations can cooperate economically, and ways to counter an increasingly powerful China among other issues.

Presidents Biden and Yoon will hold a news conference after their discussions.

Yoon will also speak before Congress while he is in Washington.

Yoon’s visit marks 70 years of U.S.-South Korea relations.

While Yoon and Biden talk, the White House says their wives will visit the National Gallery of Art in Washington “in celebration of their shared appreciation of the arts and the continuing friendship between the two countries.”

Tuesday, Biden, Yoon and their wives paid a solemn visit to the Korean War Memorial on the National Mall in Washington.

…