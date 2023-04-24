Russia has threatened to scrap an initiative that enables the safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports to the world market. The threat comes after members of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations warned they may impose further sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Henry Ridgwell reports.
Russia Threatens Ukraine Grain Deal Termination Over Reported G-7 Export Ban
