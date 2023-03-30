The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday approved the non-prescription use of a drug that rapidly reverses the effects of overdoses of opioids, including fentanyl. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya has our story from Seattle, Washington.
FDA Approves Nonprescription Use of Drug That Reverses Opioid Overdoses
