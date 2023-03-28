The move toward electric vehicles in the U.S. automotive industry has brought increased attention to the sector’s reliance on Chinese technology. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, a planned Ford battery plant is drawing congressional scrutiny.
Ford Battery Plant Using Chinese Tech Raises Alarms in Congress
