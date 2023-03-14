Australia will buy three nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States as part of a three-nation, multi-decade deal with Great Britain that is aimed at strengthening the allies’ presence in the Asia-Pacific region as China grows bolder militarily. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.
…
US, Australia, UK Forge Landmark Nuclear Submarine Deal
Australia will buy three nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States as part of a three-nation, multi-decade deal with Great Britain that is aimed at strengthening the allies’ presence in the Asia-Pacific region as China grows bolder militarily. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.