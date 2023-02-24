There are fears of a new global nuclear arms race after Russia’s president announced this week that he would suspend the country’s participation in the New START treaty, which limits the number of warheads deployed by Russia and the United States. Henry Ridgwell reports.
Fears of Nuclear Arms Race Stirred as Russia Suspends Treaty
