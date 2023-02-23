Biden, Stoltenberg Meet Bucharest Nine Leaders Anxious About Moscow’s Expansionist Ambition

U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday attended a summit in Warsaw of the Bucharest Nine countries on NATO’s eastern flank, seeking to lessen anxiety about Moscow’s expansionist ambitions. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports from Warsaw.

