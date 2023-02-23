U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday attended a summit in Warsaw of the Bucharest Nine countries on NATO’s eastern flank, seeking to lessen anxiety about Moscow’s expansionist ambitions. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports from Warsaw.
Biden, Stoltenberg Meet Bucharest Nine Leaders Anxious About Moscow’s Expansionist Ambition
