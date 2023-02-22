One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, refugees fleeing the violence have settled around the world. For VOA, Deborah Bloom take us to meet a refugee mother and daughter in the U.S. Pacific Northwest state of Oregon.
Ukrainian Refugees Find Welcome in Pacific Northwest
