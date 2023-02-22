Fresh off his surprise visit to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, President Joe Biden delivered a speech from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, marking the 1-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion by highlighting how the United States has unified NATO and the West in support of Ukraine. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara brings this story from Warsaw.
Biden Defends Western Support of Ukraine Against Russia’s Yearlong Invasion
