Zelenskyy to Address Munich Security Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the annual Munich Security Conference on Friday via video link.

Last year, the conference attendees implored Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine.

This year the conference is opening just days ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that 101 people had been released from Russian captivity Thursday.

“Keeping the situation on the frontline under control and preparing for any escalation steps of the enemy is a priority for the nearest future,” he said.

“Moving forward with the further liberation of our land is a priority that we are carefully preparing,” he added.

The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Ukraine that the Russian Defense Ministry and its private contractor have “likely suffered” 175,000-200,000 casualties since the beginning of the invasion, with approximately 40,000-60,000 killed, representing “a high ratio of personnel killed.”

In addition, the update said that the Wagner Group’s convict recruits have “probably experienced a casualty rate of up to 50%.”

