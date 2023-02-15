Ukrainian Troops in Poland for Training on Leopard 2 Tanks

More than 100 members of the Ukrainian military are in Poland for intense training on the German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks. Ukrainian leaders say the tanks, promised by Western allies three weeks ago, will help save lives and play a key role in the fight against Russian forces. Myroslava Gongadze has more from an Army base in Swietoszow, Poland. Videographer: Daniil Batu

…

Related