As Critics Blast Turkey’s Slow Quake Response, People Mobilize
In the aftermath of Turkey’s killer quakes, there is growing desperation among survivors and increasing anger over the government’s response. But many people across the country are mobilizing with opposition mayors to help. It’s happening even in places that were not hit, like Istanbul, from where Dorian Jones reports.