After the EU border agency Frontex said more migrants and asylum seekers are now taking the Balkan route to western Europe than any other, research groups argue it’s because sea routes are becoming more dangerous. Meanwhile, at the land route’s terminus in Trieste, Italy, nonprofits say systems for housing migrants are being overwhelmed. Henry Wilkins reports.
Camera: Henry Wilkins
Migrants Look for Safer Ways to Europe as Danger Grows at Sea, Experts Say
