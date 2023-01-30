Chinatown in Los Angeles held the 124th historical Golden Dragon Parade in celebration of the Lunar New Year Saturday. The event wasn’t canceled despite the attack on a ballroom dance hall just over a week ago in Monterey Park, where a gunman killed 11 people. Genia Dulot reports.
Lunar New Year Celebrations Proceed with Mixed Emotions
