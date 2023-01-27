As countries around the world prepare to send high-tech weapons to Ukraine, remnants of the Russian occupation of some villages reveal how low-tech the war can also be. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from the Kherson Oblast in Ukraine. Videographer: Yan Boechat
VOA on the Scene: Remnants of Occupation Reveal War Tactics in Ukraine
