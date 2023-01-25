The past three years have been brutal for the small businesses that make up Manhattan’s Chinatown. The pandemic forced the closure of several longtime restaurants and stores, but as Tina Trinh reports, two second-generation Asian Americans are harnessing the power of social media to bring foot traffic back.
Telling the Story of Chinatown’s Past and Present, With Instagram
