The Biden administration is sending its first representative to Africa since promising in December that several high-level officials would visit in 2023. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s three-stop visit is aimed at strengthening economic ties with the continent. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.
US Treasury Secretary Will Head to Senegal, Zambia, South Africa
