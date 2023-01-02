Surveys by the Pew Research Center show U.S. President Joe Biden is widely trusted and viewed as a strong leader in most countries polled, while confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has plummeted since his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last year. VOA’s Cindy Saine reports from Washington.
Biden Widely Trusted Abroad While Confidence in Putin Plummets
