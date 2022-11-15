U.S. President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Monday, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara is traveling with the president and brings this report.
…
Biden, Xi Meet at Sidelines of G-20 Bali
U.S. President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Monday, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara is traveling with the president and brings this report.