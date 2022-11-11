The United States is a nation of immigrants and full of stories of people who arrived with nothing and achieved their dreams. Kimmy Duong, a Vietnamese refugee who came to the U.S. is the 1970s, has one of those stories and now wants to give back to her adopted country, which gave her so much. VOA’s Dong Hai reports.
…
Vietnamese-Born Philanthropist Gives Back to Adopted Country
The United States is a nation of immigrants and full of stories of people who arrived with nothing and achieved their dreams. Kimmy Duong, a Vietnamese refugee who came to the U.S. is the 1970s, has one of those stories and now wants to give back to her adopted country, which gave her so much. VOA’s Dong Hai reports.